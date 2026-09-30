Apple

New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently

With John Ternus as the new CEO of Apple, there’s a plan of attempting to reshape product development and launches, making releases more frequent as he looks to widen the range of products and focus more on engineering.


A way Apple is considering is lessening its reliance on the product cycle releases of fall and spring and announcing more products as the year goes on. The new CEO states that Apple needs to stay competitive by becoming more experimental.

New Apple CEO Has Plans to Release Products More Frequently

Other ways of gaining revenue from current products are also being considered with new services. Mark Gurman warned that changing the way Apple did things for so long could take time and would be hard, and changes have been happening, with engineering program managers fitting in and directors being dismissed. There have also been cutbacks in the company from the Vision Pro team.


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