Apple

New Apple Fitness+ programs now available

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ has added new programs to stay mindful and active this year.

The 2025 lineup is believed to be the biggest yet, with programs such as progressive strength training, pickleball conditioning, yoga done workshop-style, and a breathing meditation in the mix. The ‘artist spotlight’ section houses new talent, which includes Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, and Janet Jackson. Furthermore, there are new Time to Walk episodes featuring Tiffany Haddish, Daddy Yankee, Rita Ora, and Adam Scott, among others. A new dance takeover by Alex Wong is in the service as well.

Apple Fitness+

All the new content has gone live since January 6 and is available to access on the Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone. Apple Fitness+ recently partnered up with Strava to bring new app integrations and a special offer to subscribers. Rich details will now be displayed on the app, including metrics, trainer name, music genre, episode number, and image.

