New Apple Fitness+ Service now boasts hundreds of workouts

Apple has steadily been building up its newest fitness-centric service, the Apple Fitness+, and today the company has added dozens of new workout sessions to bring the total to nearly 300.

Apple Fitness+ launched December 14 and allows Apple Watch owners access to a number of guided workouts spread across multiple categories. The workout sessions guide the user to complete the course while the Apple Watch tracks performance data such as heart rate, calories burned, length, movement and more.

The fitness subscription service has 26 new workouts in categories such as rowing, HIIT, mindful cooldown, treadmill, dance, strength, yoga, core and cycling.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 annually and allows up to six members to use one subscription. It’s also bundled as part of the Apple One bundle, which has a $29.99 price tag and offers Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, 2TB iCloud storage and Apple Music.