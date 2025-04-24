Apple

New Apple Intelligence video highlights ‘Clean Up’ in photos

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

Apple recently posted a video ad highlighting the Photos app and its ‘Clean Up’ feature that eliminates background objects.

The video, titled ‘Clean Up Photos: Flex’ is only 36 seconds in length and tells the story of a man who’s getting his photo taken by another. After the shot, the man realizes that there’s a reflection of the woman in the background, and promptly uses the tool to remove the figure in the background. With Clean Up, users can remove unwanted objects in the background while preserving the image.

Apple Intelligence

It’s worth noting that Clean Up is a tool that’s only available for devices that have Apple Intelligence. The supported iPhones include the iPhone 15 Pro series and the whole iPhone 16 lineup. Clean Up was one of the earliest AI features to come out on iOS 18.1. ‘Clean Up Photos: Flex’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

