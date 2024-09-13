Apple

New Apple Pencil Pro firmware launches

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil Pro

A recent firmware update for the Apple Pencil Pro has been released.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil Pro firmware update brings the version to 0.1.40 from the previous 0.1.33. This particular model was launched alongside the new iPad Pro models that debuted this year, with several unique features such as Find My integration, haptic feedback, barrel roll, and squeeze gestures. It’s worth noting that they are not available in Apple Pencil predecessors. Priced at $129, the Pro stylus is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air models.

Apple Pencil Pro

As is usual for Apple firmware updates, there are no official release notes on the Apple.com website or its support documents. Users will not know exactly what updates, fixes, or features are in the new firmware other than the usual bug fixes and performance improvements. To get the firmware update, users should attach the Pencil Pro to an iPad and have it connect to the internet.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Flappy Bird
Flappy Bird making an iOS comeback
1 Min Read
Netflix App
Netflix app now requires iPhone XS or newer
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 models have 45W fast charging with USB-C
1 Min Read
Anker Solix C800 Plus
The Anker Solix C800 Plus is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 to come with ‘Repair Assistant’ feature
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 203 goes live
1 Min Read
iMac
The 2023 iMac with M3 is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16’s displays 50% tougher
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple Offers 25W charging on iPhone 16
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 has reduced wind noise feature
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro 1TB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple reveals two new AirPods 4 models 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?