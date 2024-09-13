New Apple Pencil Pro firmware launches

A recent firmware update for the Apple Pencil Pro has been released.

The Apple Pencil Pro firmware update brings the version to 0.1.40 from the previous 0.1.33. This particular model was launched alongside the new iPad Pro models that debuted this year, with several unique features such as Find My integration, haptic feedback, barrel roll, and squeeze gestures. It’s worth noting that they are not available in Apple Pencil predecessors. Priced at $129, the Pro stylus is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air models.

As is usual for Apple firmware updates, there are no official release notes on the Apple.com website or its support documents. Users will not know exactly what updates, fixes, or features are in the new firmware other than the usual bug fixes and performance improvements. To get the firmware update, users should attach the Pencil Pro to an iPad and have it connect to the internet.