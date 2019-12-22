New Apple platform security manual revealed

Apple has recently published a new platform security manual, which reveals to users how security features and technology are implemented in various Apple platforms, including the Mac.

The update now has the newest iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1, tvOS 13.3, macOS 10.15.2 and iPadOS 13.3 information. The guide also shows detailed information on services and hardware in an easy-to-read format regarding topics such as Security Programs and Certifications, Secure Device Management, Developer Kits, Network Security, Services Security, App Security, Data Protection & Encryption, System Security and Biometrics & Hardware Security.

Those interested can download either a PDF version or the site version. Apple has a separate section for covering Apple device privacy, Apple’s privacy policy and its approach to privacy.

Individuals who discover a privacy or security vulnerability in Apple devices, services, software or web server can report it via emailing product-security@apple.com and include details such as system diagnostic reports, crash logs and relevant videos.