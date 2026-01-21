New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors

The Apple Store in Montreal, Sainte Catherine has a new location found at the corner of Rue de la Montagne and Rue Saint-Catherine. The store has recently reopened its doors to the public, and the first customers who appeared received a toque and tote bag. A toque is a Canadian term for a beanie.

The new store is bigger by 2x compared to the original location found on Rue Saint-Catherine. Counters are placed side-by-side for Apple Pickup and its Genius Bar, where customers can pick up orders they have placed online and receive technical support for their products.

The Apple Store’s interior looks familiar but has some unique aspects, like the curved wood ceiling and the entrance. The facade of the store blends with the historic stone of Saint-Marc found in Quebec. To commemorate the event, Apple has uploaded a custom iPhone and Mac wallpaper that can be downloaded from their website.