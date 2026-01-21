Apple

New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors

The Apple Store in Montreal, Sainte Catherine has a new location found at the corner of Rue de la Montagne and Rue Saint-Catherine. The store has recently reopened its doors to the public, and the first customers who appeared received a toque and tote bag. A toque is a Canadian term for a beanie.


The new store is bigger by 2x compared to the original location found on Rue Saint-Catherine. Counters are placed side-by-side for Apple Pickup and its Genius Bar, where customers can pick up orders they have placed online and receive technical support for their products.

New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors

The Apple Store’s interior looks familiar but has some unique aspects, like the curved wood ceiling and the entrance. The facade of the store blends with the historic stone of Saint-Marc found in Quebec. To commemorate the event, Apple has uploaded a custom iPhone and Mac wallpaper that can be downloaded from their website.


Latest News
Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show
Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show
1 Min Read
Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple
Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off 
1 Min Read
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database
1 Min Read
Subscription Prices For Spotify are Rising Once Again
Subscription Prices For Spotify are Rising Once Again
1 Min Read
Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats
Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium
iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage
iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription
Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription
1 Min Read
Lost your password?