Apple

New Apple Store to debut at Hefei China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Store

A new Apple retail store will open at the MixC shopping mall in Hefei on January 18.

Advertisements

Apple announced the launch of the new Apple Store in China and set the date on when it will be available to the public. The exact location of the Apple Store is in the MixC Hefei shopping mall and customers can browse and start purchasing products at 10 am local time. Apple has released a new watch face for the Apple Watch and a wallpaper, featuring a customized Apple logo. The logo is available to download on different resolutions for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Apple Store

In China, select Apple products are under promotion from January 4 to January 7. Those interested can browse at the official online store and find the items they might need. In Japan, the New Year’s promotion is already underway, with a special AirTag given to customers who buy certain Apple products.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone
More US states to receive iPhone driver license support
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple Watch Series 4 enters Vintage list
1 Min Read
Spying Siri
Apple agrees to $95 million settlement for ‘Spying Siri’
1 Min Read
Telegram
Telegram adds third-party verification feature
1 Min Read
Apple plans flagship stores in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Apple to open flagship stores in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
2 Min Read
Apple TV
New Apple TV (2025) to be faster, cheaper, feature-rich, according to rumors
3 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 256GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple may have stopped production of Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 base model might have higher refresh rate
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is free from January 3-5
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
The 1-Meter MagSafe Charger is $11 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?