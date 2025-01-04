New Apple Store to debut at Hefei China

A new Apple retail store will open at the MixC shopping mall in Hefei on January 18.

Apple announced the launch of the new Apple Store in China and set the date on when it will be available to the public. The exact location of the Apple Store is in the MixC Hefei shopping mall and customers can browse and start purchasing products at 10 am local time. Apple has released a new watch face for the Apple Watch and a wallpaper, featuring a customized Apple logo. The logo is available to download on different resolutions for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

In China, select Apple products are under promotion from January 4 to January 7. Those interested can browse at the official online store and find the items they might need. In Japan, the New Year’s promotion is already underway, with a special AirTag given to customers who buy certain Apple products.