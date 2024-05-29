New Beats Pill appears in Taiwan NCC

Apple’s new model of the Pill Beats speaker has been approved.

Advertisements

The new Beats Pill speaker found in the FCC database of the United States has also been found on the National Communications Commission website of Taiwan. Bearing the A3211 model number, it corresponds with the specifications seen in the FCC listing. Having a certification listing is an important step before a product can be delivered into the market and the appearance in such listings, as well as celebrities seen wearing them, suggest that its release date is close.

Images disclosed in the NCC listing give more views of the latest Pill Beats design retaining its aesthetic pill shape. The front is covered by a speaker grille with the “Beats” branding, with 4 buttons at the top and a USB C port at the back, plus a lanyard hole on its side. The model is anticipated to have 3 color options being Gold, Black, and Red.