New Beats Solo 4 seen in FCC filing

Apple is planning to launch an all-new Beats Solo 4 headphone, according to FCC filings and iOS updates.

It’s believed that the new Beats Solo 4 headphones will have several improvements in both internal hardware and external design. Rumors suggest a custom-built 40 mm transducer for greater range and clarity, USB-C for charging and high-res lossless audio, a 3.5mm jack for lossless audio, a total of 50 hours of playback, Fast Fuel technology, Find My support, one-touch Android pairing, UltraPlus material for ear cushion, beamforming mics and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

The exact date of launch is yet to be announced, but according to the filings this will be soon. The Beats Solo 4 is believed to have a price tag of $200, similar to how much the Beats Solo 3 is going for now. A new source claims that the Beats Solo 4 will become available to the public on May 2.