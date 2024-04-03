Apple

New Beats Solo 4 seen in FCC filing

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Solo 4

Apple is planning to launch an all-new Beats Solo 4 headphone, according to FCC filings and iOS updates.

Advertisements

It’s believed that the new Beats Solo 4 headphones will have several improvements in both internal hardware and external design. Rumors suggest a custom-built 40 mm transducer for greater range and clarity, USB-C for charging and high-res lossless audio, a 3.5mm jack for lossless audio, a total of 50 hours of playback, Fast Fuel technology, Find My support, one-touch Android pairing, UltraPlus material for ear cushion, beamforming mics and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Beats Solo 4

The exact date of launch is yet to be announced, but according to the filings this will be soon. The Beats Solo 4 is believed to have a price tag of $200, similar to how much the Beats Solo 3 is going for now. A new source claims that the Beats Solo 4 will become available to the public on May 2.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
AirPods Max
New AirPods Max firmware launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 6 is $115 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Savings
Apple Savings interest rate to decrease to 4.4% APY
1 Min Read
Google
Court orders Google to delete data collected from Chrome Incognito
1 Min Read
AirPods
Budget-Priced AirPods to launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The iPad Air 5 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Fake Apple Products
Northern Ireland Police raids yield $750K of fake Apple products
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Glossy Titanium a possible finish for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro
1 Min Read
World of Warships: Legends
‘World of Warships: Legends’ launches on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 to be the biggest update ever: Customisable Home Screen and AI features
3 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
Enjoy a $300 Discount on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple employees can get Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet discounts
1 Min Read
Lost your password?