New Calculator app arriving on iPadOS

Apple will be launching a new Calculator app for the iPad this year.

A rumor claims that iPadOS 18 will come with a native Calculator app. In hindsight, Apple has never launched a Calculator app for the iPad before, and it’s been 14 years since the company decided to include one. iPadOS 18 is expected to be announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year. iPad users had to resort to third-party apps such as Calcbot and PCalc for their device computing needs.

A 2020 interview with Craig Federighi, Apple’s chief of software engineering, revealed that Apple ‘has not gotten around’ to launching a calculator app for the iPad, but promised ‘that day may come.’ macOS 15 is expected to have a refreshed Calculator app with Notes integration and resizable window, but it’s not clear if it will be the same app that will launch with iPadOS 18.