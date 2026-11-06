Apple

New Creator Studios Released by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
New Creator Studios Released by Apple

Updates for the Creator Studio App announced by Apple last month are being distributed to subscribers with both the Logic Pro standalone app and Creator Studio version getting it today. The other apps will receive the updates later this month. Logic Pro gets a new Assistant powered by AI and a revamped design for Liquid Glass that helps develop beats with the use of natural language, and a browser revolving around things from instruments, plug-in presets, patches and loops with a better Stem Splitter to bring out more drums. The iPad will turn into a controller with multi-touch, with Sidecar support for the Mac for Logic Pro.

You will need a subscription for Creator Studio Pro to use the new AI-powered assistant, meaning you will not have the feature when you buy the app. Detailed release notes for Logic Pro were released by Apple in a support document, but some notable notes are third-party or custom sound to your browser, an all-new Liquid Glass Design, support for Sidecar, you can now find samples and sounds that sound similar in your collection easily. You can also play instruments with a window for resizable performance for chord pads and trigger drums with your keyboard.

New Creator Studios Released by Apple

You can buy a subscription to Creator Studio for a year for $129 or for $12.99 monthly to gain access to the full versions of apps like Pixelmator Pro, MainStage, Freeform, Numbers, Keynote, Cut Pro, Motion, Logic Pro, Pages, and Final Cut Pro, and the one-time transaction will stay on the App Store for Logic Pro, Compressor, Motion, Pixelmator Pro, MainStage, and Final Cut Pro for the Mac App. The free versions of apps such as Freeform, Numbers, Keynote, and Pages will stay available but will not get the new features coming from Creator Studio. Apple will release more features they announced later this month.

Logic Pro is a one-time transaction priced at $199.99.

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