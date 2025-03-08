New emojis added to iOS 18.4 Beta

Apple launched the second beta for iOS 18.4 and added a new selection of emojis featuring a fingerprint, root vegetable, shovel, harp, splatter, leafless tree, and eyebags emoji included in the Unicode 16 Standard that launched last year in September.

It takes time for Apple to make new emojis and artwork for them, and the approval process takes a lot of time as well, so seeing the emojis that were made last year finally surfacing just now is not surprising. The iOS 17.4 released last year in March introduced new emojis like a phoenix, brown mushroom, shaking yes and no head, and more.

Unicode 17 emojis will be released next year featuring a fight cloud, distorted face, orca, core of an apple, landslide, treasure chest, a bigfoot-like figure, and a trombone, but it will be a while until we see these be released into the public.