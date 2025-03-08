Apple

New features Of Apple Intelligence added to Control Center

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

Apple has implemented new features for Apple Intelligence for the Control Center that lets users get quick access, letting them easily choose Apple Intelligence features in the second beta for iOS 18.4.

There are now buttons dedicated to Siri in the Control Center. When you activate Siri you can talk with the personal assistant, and also activate Visual Intelligence, which is a new feature for iPhone 15 Pro, and activating it via the Control Center is a new option for iPhone 16 devices. Type to Siri is now under the Apple Intelligence category instead of the Siri Category.

Apple Intelligence

These features are available for iPhones that can support Apple Intelligence, namely the iPhone 15 Pro lineup and all the available iPhone 16 gadgets. They made accessing Visual Intelligence easier because before, the only way to activate it was through the button for Camera Control and it required you to do a long press. An Action button has also now been made to access Visual Control on both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.

