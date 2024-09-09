New FineWoven-like cases to debut on September 9

Apple will introduce a replacement to the FineWoven line of cases in the September 9 event.

FineWoven cases have received a lukewarm response from consumers, with some posting on social media about its quick wear and tear. Apparently, Apple has taken notice and will debut a new material that would replace it. A social media leak by the handle ‘Majin Bu’ claimed that new cases are coming, and it will keep the same colors as its predecessor. The image reveals a lineup of taupe, green, dark purple, blue, and black, as well as a new light gray case.

Apple has yet to name the material, but it’s believed that it will adopt the same concept of ‘vegan leather’ or a leather replacement. FineWoven was criticized for being easily stainable and scratched. The leaker has had a mixed track record, with a prediction of the 10th generation iPad having a new camera placement being correct.