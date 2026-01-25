New Firmware for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air and iPad Pro Models Rolled Out

The Magic Keyboard made for the iPad Pro and iPad Air have received a new firmware update from Apple. The M3 iPad Air had firmware version 0350.0135.0303, now 0400.0140.0303, while the M4 and M5 iPad Pro models had 0680.0220.0301, which is now 0750.0220.0304. The firmware is for both Magic Keyboard 11 and 13-inch variants that Apple sells for the M4 and M5 iPad Pro, along with the M3 iPad Air.

Apple revamped the Magic Keyboard in 2024 in line with the release of the M4 iPad Pro in May. The revamped keyboard has a cantilevered floating design like the past model, but now has a larger glass trackpad and a dedicated row for its function keys.

Firmware updates for the Magic Keyboard don’t come often; there is also no process for you to manually refresh the software of your keyboard. It is downloaded automatically when you connect to the internet and attach your Keyboard to an iPad Air or iPad Pro.