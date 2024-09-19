Apple

New firmware launches for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

Apple has released new firmware for the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2.

The new build number differs- for the AirPods 4, the version is 7A304 while the AirPods Pro 2’s version is 7A302, previously 7A294. As is customary for Apple firmware releases, there are no support notes or documentation as to what has changed, other than the usual bug fixes and improvements. However, Apple mentioned that iOS 18 will be bringing Voice Isolation and head gesture support to the earbuds.

AirPods

Apple intends to add hearing test functionality and turn the AirPods into a hearing aid, and the firmware could be a step towards this eventuality. The AirPods Pro 2 is set to have hearing functionality before 2024 ends, with the latest update being the FDA granting approval. The AirPods 4 will not have this feature though. To encourage the firmware update, it’s recommended that the AirPods be connected to a device and online.

