Apple

New Fitness+ Content Added

By Samantha Wiley
New Fitness+ Content Added

New things have been added to Fitness+, featuring a menopause-centric workout program. It is a three-week progressive program that features strength workouts and yoga that guide the user through menopause and perimenopause with benefits like better mobility, strength building, and improved balance. The subscription acquires ‘Strong Through Menopause’.


iOS 27 brought many updates for the Fitness and Health apps that enable the user to go through workouts completed in Fitness+ and are now more accurate when following your step count and workouts, as the steps you take are now better synced between your apps for Fitness and Health.

New Fitness+ Content Added

Support for menopause and perimenopause tracking via Cycle Tracking was introduced in iOS 27 and watchOS 27. A new Time to Walk episode was released featuring Busy Philipps, an actor who shares their life stories of perimenopause and her experience with it.


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