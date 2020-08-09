New Game of Thrones game makes its way to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has gained a new addition today. Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is now available to download and play on the platform.

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is classified as a real time idle game that puts you in command of a Night’s Watch member. Events happen even when the game is closed, and your mission is to guard the Wall from the beasts that try to go through it.

Players can also send expeditions to beyond the Wall, which will continue in real time. Notifications will tell you when something important has happened, or when you need to make a decision. Gameplay videos and description are available when you head to the Apple Arcade page in the App Store.

With the addition of GoT: Tale of Crows the number of Apple Arcade titles has risen to more than 120. The game is exclusive to the platform and can be played on iPad, iPhone, Mac or Apple TV with a monthly fee of $4.99.