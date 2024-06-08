Apple

New games are being added to Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

A slew of new games are set to launch on Apple’s gaming subscription service.

Advertisements

For July 3, Apple will be introducing three new games, specifically Zen Koi Pro+, Punch Kick Duck+, and Outlanders 2: Second Nature. Zen Koi Pro is a relaxing simulation game where you take care of colorful fish and evolve them into dragons. Punch Kick Duck is a fighting game featuring simplistic controls, while Outlanders 2 is a side-scroller that tasks the players in building a town and defending their territory.

Apple Arcade

Apple has yet to announce other games heading to Apple Arcade in June. Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and offers hundreds of games to play on Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The service costs $6.99 a month and its games do not have in-app purchases. More information can be found on the official Apple Newsroom page.

Advertisements

