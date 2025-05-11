Apple

New games arriving on Apple Arcade in June

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

Apple recently announced the arrival of new games on Apple Arcade.

Five new games will be making an appearance in the Apple Arcade service, including UNO: Arcade Edition, WHAT THE CAR?, Helix Jump+, Lost in Play, and LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+. It’s worth noting that WHAT THE CAR? is an exclusive for the Apple Vision Pro. Most prominent among the group is UNO: Arcade Edition, a reimagining of the classic card game. New game options like Color Showdown and Wild Swap Hands keep things fresh.

Apple Arcade

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures is a partnership between two franchises, while Lost in Play is an adventure game. Helix Jump is a hyper-casual arcade title. While WHAT THE CAR is an adventure game with fun mechanics. Apple Arcade is a platform where subscribers can access hundreds of games for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and other Apple devices. It’s included in Apple One plans and costs $6.99 monthly on its own.

TAGGED: ,
