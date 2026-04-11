Apple

New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

New games will be coming to Apple Arcade next month. The games will be headlined by Nick Jr. Replay, along with other titles. Games that will be added are Perchang World, Good Pizza, Great Pizza+, Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+, and Nick Jr Replay, while some titles such as Disney SpellStruck, My Talking Angela 2+, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure.


Apple Arcade is a subscription offered by Apple priced monthly at $6.99; the service is bundled with other services offered by Apple and in all Apple One plans. It can be accessed via the Apple Games app and App Store. The subscription gives you access to their library of games for the iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and iPhone.

New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

Perchang World is a puzzle game that is physics-based. Nick Jr. Replay is a family-oriented game with iconic characters from Nickelodeon, while Good Pizza Great Pizza+ is a simulation game.


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