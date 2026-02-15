New Games Coming To Apple Arcade With Big Updates For Current Titles

Four new games are coming to Apple Arcade next month with three big updates to current games in the library.

Pocket Love!+ is a life simulator that is wholesome that lets players live a cozy life and decorate their home with their pet and partner, Flow Free+ is a puzzle game based on connecting and matching colors with pipes. Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story+ makes you manage a shop starring Doraemon. Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea is a 3D ARPG set a thousand years after the events of Oceanhorn 2 with Island exploration, puzzles, play for crossplatform, titan battles and more.

The new titles will be added next month on March 5 with NFL Retro Bowl 26, Crayola Create and Play+ and Disney SpellStruck set to receive major updates, adding new challenges, events and crossovers.

Apple Arcade is a paid subscription that allows users to access the library of games offered by Apple on the iPad, iPhone, Mac, Apple Vision Pro and Apple TV priced at $6.99 per month.