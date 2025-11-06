New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple may be releasing a new HomePod mini and Apple TV as early as this month. The company’s retail stores are planning a refresh overnight on November 11, where there will be changes made after the stores have closed like new products and restocked displays.

It is possible that this coincides with the release of a new HomePod mini and Apple TV model, Mark Gurman made a note that stock inventory of the current models have tightened, suggesting that new revamped models are coming.

The new HomePod mini and Apple TV will help in showcasing the new Apple Intelligence features and the revamped Siri that the company plans to launch next year. The company suggested that there will be no more new Mac models released this year so it makes the HomePod mini and Apple TV the likely products to be released by the company before this year ends.