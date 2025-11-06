Apple

New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch

By Samantha Wiley
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple may be releasing a new HomePod mini and Apple TV as early as this month. The company’s retail stores are planning a refresh overnight on November 11, where there will be changes made after the stores have closed like new products and restocked displays.


It is possible that this coincides with the release of a new HomePod mini and Apple TV model, Mark Gurman made a note that stock inventory of the current models have tightened, suggesting that new revamped models are coming.

New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch

The new HomePod mini and Apple TV will help in showcasing the new Apple Intelligence features and the revamped Siri that the company plans to launch next year. The company suggested that there will be no more new Mac models released this year so it makes the HomePod mini and Apple TV the likely products to be released by the company before this year ends.


Latest News
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
1 Min Read
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded 
1 Min Read
Big Gains Received By AAPL
Big Gains Received By AAPL 
1 Min Read
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
1 Min Read
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
1 Min Read
Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release
Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release
1 Min Read
Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa
Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa
1 Min Read
The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off
The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 231 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 231 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?