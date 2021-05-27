New How-To Apple Videos Highlight Apple Card Family

Apple has uploaded two videos on its official YouTube channel today to show how Apple Card owners can set up the Apple Card Family on different devices.

In the video titled ‘Apple Card – How to add a Participant’, the viewer gets a tutorial on how the owner can share his or her Apple Card to family members aged 13 and up. Apple labels the additional cardholders ‘participants’, who will have limited access via the Wallet app. The Cupertino-based company mentioned here that a participant’s credit may be negatively affected if the card is used too frequently or if there’s a past due amount.

In the video titled ‘Apple Card – How to add a Co-Owner’, the viewer gets a tutorial on how the owner can add a spouse or partner in order for them to build credit. Here, the viewer is reminded that both parties are liable for the balance and that they will be able to see all purchase activities on the account.

Apple Card Family is set to launch on July 2021.