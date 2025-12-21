New iMac with 24-inch OLED Display May be Brighter With 600 Nits

Apple is developing an iMac with an OLED display measuring 24-inches, and the device could see a release date in about two years. Reportedly, requests for information have been sent by Apple to LG Display and Samsung Display for the development of the OLED panel for the iMac.

The current iMac features LED backlighting in its LCD Panel, and a 4.5K Retina display. Specs for the upcoming iMac may include a 218 PPI pixel density and 600 nits of brightness, rivaling the current 4.5K retina display’s resolution but will brighter by about 20%.

Apple is looking to finish development for the iMac OLED panel in around 2 years or by 2028, but the device may be released beyond the timeline given. In a separate but also recent report, there are no suggestions that an OLED panel will be equipped for the model that is rumored. The company could revamp the iMac with an M5 chip that’s updated in 2026.