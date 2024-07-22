Apple

New Immersive Video for Vision Pro launches

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple recently released a few Immersive Videos for Vision Pro users.

Apple Immersive Video is made solely for the Vision Pro to enhance user experience. However, it just started and there’s not a lot of content. Apple seeks to change that by introducing a few more videos for the format, namely Boundless and Hot Air Balloons. More are on the way, including Arctic Surfing, which will be coming out in the fall season.

Boundless is a series that takes viewers on new trips, while Hot Air Balloons will have viewers floating over Turkey. The next Wild Life episode will be in the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya and shows orphaned elephants, and another will be in the Bahamas to watch apex predators. Elevated and Submerged series will showcase Hawaiian waterfalls and volcanoes, and World War II sailors in a submarine that’s under attack. Apple promised that more content would become available this year.

