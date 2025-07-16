Apple

New ‘Improved’ Vision Pro to Launch This Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is working on a new Vision Pro with upgraded features.

The successor to the original Vision Pro is slated for a 2025 launch, and it’s believed to be an improved version of the headset. Bloomberg said that the exact time might be ‘late 2025’, with refinements such as a faster chip for running artificial intelligence. The M2 might get replaced with the M4 chip, and there may be new straps that could reduce neck strain. The upcoming device will offer slight refreshes while the proper upgraded ‘Vision Pro’ is slated for a 2026 or 2027 release.

Apple is believed to be developing a budget headset that is cheaper to produce and has lower-end specifications. The product could be for consumers. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company is said to be readying new smart glasses of their own to compete with Meta Ray-Bans, but it may not appear until late 2027.

