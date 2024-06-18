New iOS game mode enhances iPhone performance and responsiveness

Apple is adding game mode for the iPhone with iOS 18 which is identical to what the macOS Sonoma had, and with the same performance features applied, as stated by Apple. When the game mode is on, it enhances your gaming experience as games get topmost priority access to the processor and allots lower usage on smaller tasks that run in the background.

The game mode also upgrades the response time of AirPods and controllers that you connect by reducing its audio and input latency. Game mode automatically activates when a game is launched and informs you that game mode is on with a quick notification.

The feature was made for triple-A games like Resident Evil Village and Assassins Creed Mirage, with Capcom announcing that Resident Evil 7 will soon be available on the iPad, Macs and iPhones on July 2, giving us insight as to how the game mode will hold for the iPadOS 18 and iOS 18.