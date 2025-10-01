Apple

New iOS Racing  Game Uses AirPods for Controls

By Samantha Wiley
There is an iOS game called RidePods that uses the AirPods as a controller to steer the vehicle in the game. The game is being promoted as an earbuds-controlled title that’s a first in the world. The game uses head movements where you tilt your head right to left to avoid cars and steer to different directions.


The AirPods have motion sensors built into them to detect movements, and the game makes use of these motion sensors to detect movements you make and steer the vehicle in the game.

You need to have a pair of AirPods Pro, Pro 2, the latest AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max or a pair of AirPods that are third-gen or later to play the game. Use your AirPods to steer left and right and dodge obstacles in the road to get the highest score you can get.

The developer had to reverse engineer the spatial audio feature of the AirPods. It uses the same gyroscope and accelerometer that makes spatial audio work in the AirPods. RidePods is a free to download game.


