New iPad and Apple Watch reveal to be held September 15

Apple has sent out invitations to the public and the press for its virtual event on September 15, 10 AM Pacific Time. It’s expected that Apple will be revealing new Apple Watch models and an iPad Air.

The September event will be held in virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If history is to be observed we can expect the iPhone 12 to be shot and produced in Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park.

The event will be streamed live on Apple official website, on YouTube and Apple TV app. The Series 6 Apple Watch is expected to have blood oxygen level detection and an improved ECG readings. The model could follow the design of its predecessor.

A new iPad Air is also expected. It could have an edge to edge display, Touch ID integrated in its power button USB-C connectivity and a sleeker design that separates it from the regular iPad.