New iPad smart folio cases launched

Apple has launched new smart folio cases for the just-announced iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup.

Advertisements

New accessories are available for those who are getting either the iPad Pro or iPad Air. The Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro models come in White, Black, and Denim, while the 13-inch variant has the same color options. For the 11-inch iPad Air, there’s Denim, Sage, Charcoal Gray, and Light Violet. The 13-inch iPad Air can be outfitted with the same color options. The new iPad Pro and iPad Air were announced as part of the May 7 event, which went live on Apple.com and its official YouTube channel.

Along with the iPad Air and iPad Pro, Apple also released a new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboards to accompany the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro. Both are available in Black or White and are priced at $299 for the 11-inch and $349 for the 13-inch keyboards.