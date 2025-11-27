New Limited-Edition Hikawa iPhone Accessory Released 

Apple has introduced the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand, a limited-edition product for the iPhone designed with considerations for accessibility.

The new accessory was made by Bailey Hikawa to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Apple’s commitment to accessibility. It is the second limited edition accessory the company has launched this month.

The grip provides a secure magnetic snap onto a MagSafe-supported iPhone. You can remove the grip accessory with ease, which also serves as a stand that gives users two viewing angles, horizontally and vertically. The accessory was inspired by modern sculpture, with the design process of the Hikawa including input directly from people who have disabilities with dexterity, hand control, and muscle strength.

You can get the Hikawa Phone Grip and Stand in two colors, recycled Crater exclusive to Apple, and bold Chartreuse with high visibility. The accessory can be ordered from Apple via their online store in the United States, priced at $69.95.