Apple

New Logo For Apple One

By Samantha Wiley
New Logo For Apple One

The streaming service, Apple TV has been rebranded, now sporting a new name and logo. Apple One has also received a logo design change to a more colorful one. The new Apple One logo features Apple’s icon that is sliced into six, with each slice splashed in a different color to portray the services that Apple One Premium offers.


Apple One is a paid service that merges multiple subscriptions in one bundle price. The logo has not been revamped until recently. Since the company has rebranded Apple TV, it is logical for Apple to apply the same to Apple One. The price for the bundle is set at $19.95 for individual plans that include access to Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage.

New Logo For Apple One

The family option is priced at $25.95 with the same services being offered featuring 200GB of iCloud+ storage for 5 people to use and the premium subscription gives you 2TB of iCloud+ Storage and other services like Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV.


Latest News
visionOS 26.1 Released With A New Vision Pro App
visionOS 26.1 Released With A New Vision Pro App
1 Min Read
The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off
The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off
1 Min Read
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch
1 Min Read
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded 
1 Min Read
Big Gains Received By AAPL
Big Gains Received By AAPL 
1 Min Read
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
1 Min Read
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
1 Min Read
Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release
Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release
1 Min Read
Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa
Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa
1 Min Read
Lost your password?