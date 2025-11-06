New Logo For Apple One

The streaming service, Apple TV has been rebranded, now sporting a new name and logo. Apple One has also received a logo design change to a more colorful one. The new Apple One logo features Apple’s icon that is sliced into six, with each slice splashed in a different color to portray the services that Apple One Premium offers.

Apple One is a paid service that merges multiple subscriptions in one bundle price. The logo has not been revamped until recently. Since the company has rebranded Apple TV, it is logical for Apple to apply the same to Apple One. The price for the bundle is set at $19.95 for individual plans that include access to Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage.

The family option is priced at $25.95 with the same services being offered featuring 200GB of iCloud+ storage for 5 people to use and the premium subscription gives you 2TB of iCloud+ Storage and other services like Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV.