Apple

New lower-cost Vision headset might have less resolution

By Samantha Wiley
Vision

Apple is currently in the process of looking for OLED-on silicon panels for a more affordable headset, according to The Elec.

The website claimed that a supply chain management shift in the Cupertino-based company’s OLED panels had been done, with the displays being larger compared to the current Vision Pro headset. However, this will come in a lower resolution for the cheaper Vision Pro device. Currently, the Vision Pro has 1.42-inch screens via Sony OLEDoS with 3,400 ppi and color filter technology, driving the cost up. Sony provides the micro-displays but has Apple seeking an alternative due to limited production.

Vision

Apple is believed to have sent a ‘request for information’ to LG and Samsung about their production capability, with a lower requirement of 1,700 ppi and 2-2.1 inches in terms of size. Apple is said to be working on a cheaper model for more than a year.

