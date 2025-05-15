Apple

New ‘Mac to School’ Video ads surface online

By Samantha Wiley
New videos about the Mac and its features for students have appeared on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The videos highlight features that are very helpful for students and those in school. ‘Dropped In’ is only 35 seconds in length and emphasizes the AirDrop function. AirDrop allows for wireless file transfers between Apple devices. In ‘Mirrored’, the video talks about the Mac’s mirroring capability and how the laptop can be used to control a connected iPhone. The third video, ‘Pointed’, is more for writing, with AI capabilities to summarize text and generate it using ChatGPT. Apple also updated its College Students page in multiple regions, with a text saying ‘count on long battery life, devices that work together, and superspeed’ for all kinds of school work.

The trio of ad videos is available to watch on Apple’s YouTube channel. All of them are just under a minute in length.

