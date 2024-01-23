New MacBook Air and iPad models to launch in the coming months

Apple might release a new MacBook Air and several iPad models in spring, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

The new iPad Air is believed to come in 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch display sizes, have the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. As for design changes, it’s said that the model will remain the same. The next iPad Pro is said to come with an OLED screen for the 13-inch and 11-inch variant, which improves the display’s contrast ratio and brightness, as well as save more energy.

New MacBook Air models will launch in spring, equipped with the M2 chip for the 13-inch and 15-inch variant. There won’t be any major redesign changes expected for the laptop, except Wi-Fi 6E support. The last 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models were revealed in July 2022 and June 2023, respectively.