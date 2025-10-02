New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak

Rumors that Apple has been developing new versions of multiple products like the MacBook Pro have been confirmed by the FCC, or the United States Federal Communications Commission, as the independent agency leaked details of the gadgets.

The FCC uploaded documents about reference numbers that don’t match with any of the devices that Apple has launched, like A3360, which we know is an iPad Pro with the M5 chip, and A3434, referencing a MacBook Pro that’s not yet known. It appears that the M5 iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 7, whilst the MacBook Pro M5 may not have the feature.

A video of an unboxing for the M5 iPad Pro surfaced on YouTube, and it’s speculated that new models for the iPad Pro could be released before the year ends. Apple is also finishing up on the new M5 MacBook Pro versions, with mass production approaching and could potentially be released late this year or early next year.