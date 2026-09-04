Apple

New MacBook Line Rumored to be Made by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
New MacBook Line Rumored to be Made by Apple

Apple is rumored to be introducing a new model for the MacBook 3 years from now with an OLED display to be placed between the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The device is a 13.8-inch MacBook, using an OLED single-stack hybrid panel.


Apple has apparently reached out to BOE and LG Display for the panels in early 2026, and the assumption early on was that it was for the first OLED MacBook Air by Apple that will be released by 2028.

New MacBook Line Rumored to be Made by Apple

Apple has plans to spread OLED technology across its devices, and the roadmap could be based on the current expectations in the market. This could be adjusted depending on the manufacturing capacity for OLED. This is the first time a new MacBook line claim has been made, but it is at least a couple of years away, with the earliest being 2029.


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