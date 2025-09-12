Apple

New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
A new version of the MagSafe Charger with 25W Qi2 certification was released this week by Apple. You can order the MagSafe Charger with a one or two-meter long USB-C that’s attached to the device, with the price starting at $39.


The charger can support Qi2 25W more known as Qi 2.2. The charger can also charge the Pixel 10 Smartphone made by Google and other devices that are compatible up to a speed of up to 25W. Keep in mind that the 25W charging speed is only available for the iPhone 16 and 17 models except the iPhone 16e.

As of now this is the third version for the MagSafe charger of the company, with support for iOS 26, letting you charge your devices wirelessly when you update your device. The compatible models with iOS 26 can also be charged using any Qi2 wireless charger with 25W speed.


