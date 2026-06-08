New Merch Coming to Apple Park Visitor Center

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, the media and developers will be coming to the Apple Park Campus soon. The Apple Park Visitor has received new merch. Images for the new merchandise were shared by Mr Macintosh, featuring sweatshirts that have the Apple Garamond classic text with rainbow colors, water bottles that come in white and gray, and hats with the Apple Logo in rainbow.

New merchandise drawers will also be used by Apple for the WWDC 2026 gear at the Apple Park Center. Apple-branded gear that is usually unavailable at Apple stores is being sold at the Apple Park Visitor Center, with the company typically selling notebooks, water bottles, pens, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and other things.

Certain developers and media members have been invited by Apple for the WWDC 2026 keynote viewing event in person. WWDC will start on Monday, June 8, with the developers and media members invited showing up in a few days.