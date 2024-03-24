New MLS Season Pass promotion now live

Apple’s newest Apple TV promotion is a free one-month subscription to the MLS Season Pass.

Advertisements

The Major League Soccer Season Pass is currently free for a month for Apple TV+ subscribers in the US. MLS Season Pass normally costs $12.99 or $14.99 for Apple TV+ and non-Apple TV+ users and unlocks every live match, including the playoffs, All-Star games, and the League Cup. The promotion has been posted on soccer star Lionel Messi’s official Instagram account, with the caption ‘The season is just getting started. Sign up using the link in my bio and get a One Month Free Trial of #MLSSeasonPass on Apple TV’

The current promo is redeemable until April 5, with one subscription available for each Apple ID and Apple TV account. It’s available for both new and returning customers and renews for the regular price once the month is up. Users can cancel before the month ends to avoid getting charged.