New Operating System By Apple In The Works 

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is creating a new operating system with the codename “Charismatic,” and this is possibly the homeOS operating system that has been rumored for a while now.

Advertisements

The tabletop robot launching in the next two years and the smart home hub launching next year will feature this new operating system, blending elements of the watchOS and the tvOS. Apps would likely adopt a hexagon grid similar to the Apple Watch. Touch might be an option too.

Gurman states that the platform will be based around widgets and clock faces with voice commands from Siri as the main interaction. The devices are designed to be shared with ease, providing support for multiple users with a custom layout for each person. Apps that will be pre-installed will include Camera, Music, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar. More information on the new operating system will come out over the next few months.