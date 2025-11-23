New Options for AppleCare+ Coming To India

Apple is branching out their coverage for AppleCare+ in India where new options are added for annual and monthly plans, and for the first time, they are adding Theft and Loss coverage for iPhones.

The annual and monthly plans for AppleCare+ in India offer more flexibility and choices, where users can keep their chosen coverage as long as they need it. This update aims to make getting device protection easier and more affordable in the country.

The Theft and Loss for iPhone in AppleCare+ can accommodate a maximum of two incidents of loss or theft per year, along with other perks of AppleCare+ like Priority Support 24/7, unlimited repairs for damages that were accidental, and services for battery replacement. Prices for plans start at 799 INR, and prices differ depending on the option.

Consumers are able to see options for coverage from AppleCare+ on qualified gadgets from the Settings app directly, and will start immediately upon initiation.