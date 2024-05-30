Apple

New patent reveals anti-stress feature for iPhone and iPad

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone and iPad

Apple is exploring ways on how to get its physiognomy sensor technology from its Apple Vision Pro to render iPads and iPhones capable of detecting stress from a user.

Apple is set to add a new health feature wherein your device can detect when you’re stressed.

iPhone and iPad

In the 1980’s the whenever the Mac would go wrong it would play a crashing sound and show a bomb icon which triggered some people especially when losing an important document. But this time Apple seems to have a good purpose for this.

In their patent called “Stress Detection” the focus is to show stress is detected, and the device can suggest what you can do to release stress. The device can improve a user’s experience by notifying and suggesting activities for the determined stress, e.g. by providing content that can soothe you such as meditating guide and relaxing music. 

The app uses sensors, with workings like that of the Apple Vision Pro, to detect stress such as heart rate, electrodermal skin conductance and pupil modulation.

