New Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware launches

A new firmware update for the Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to all users.

The new update’s version number is 7B30, while the older version’s number is 7B24. As with nearly all of Apple’s firmware updates, very little is known about what it contains, and the Cupertino-based company usually says that it improves performances and has bug fixes. However, the Powerbeats Pro 2 has a heart rate monitoring function, so it’s possible that it also has been updated.

In addition to the heart rate monitoring function, the Powerbeats Pro 2 also offers Personalized Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation. There’s the H2 chip, a refreshed acoustic architecture, and optical sensors built into the earbuds themselves. Users can force the update by connecting the Powerbeats Pro 2 to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone that has internet connectivity. Android users can get it via a download in the Beats app.