New Program Releasing Next Week by Apple

Klarna and Apple are collaborating to bring a new program called Apple Upgrade, releasing on July 28 in the United States. You will be able to finance the majority of Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac models, with the Mac and iPad having a 36-month term while the Apple Watch and iPhone have a 24-month term, allowing them to pay off the product early. Return or keep it after the term, or get an early upgrade to a new gadget.

Apple is planning to not accept sign-ups for the iPhone Upgrade Program when this new program is released, but unlike the program, Apple Upgrade does not have coverage from AppleCare+.

Apple is looking to endorse the program as a method of getting lower monthly payments compared to existing programs for financing. The Apple Program is expected to be renamed to an all-in-one program to phase out the current iPhone Upgrade Program.