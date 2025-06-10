New Report Details Upcoming ‘Games’ App

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently shared more information about the new ‘Games’ app for the iPhone.

Advertisements

In the latest report for expectations about the WWDC 2025, Gurman said that there would be five tabs for the Games app, namely Search, Library, Play Together, Arcade, and Home. In addition, the app will look similar to the App Store but will focus more on games. Apple Arcade and App Store games will get prominently featured in the app as well. Apple would not take the Games tab off the App Store, according to the analyst.

Earlier claims say that Game Center will be replaced by the upcoming app and will have leaderboards and in-game achievement tracking. Game Center was a preinstalled iPhone app before, but the Cupertino-based company decided to put it in the Settings app with the launch of iOS 10. Games and Preview may be preinstalled along with iOS 26.