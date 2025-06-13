Apple

New Safari Technology Preview Version Released

By Samantha Wiley
A new version of Safari Technology Preview is available for download.

Apple released an update for the experimental browser- it’s now version 221. The software contains updates and fixes for WebRTC, Web Inspector, Web API, Rendering, PDF, Media, JavaScript, Forms, and Accessibility. Those who are interested can either download the update by opening the Safari Technology Preview app via Settings or go to the official Technology Preview page and get the app from there. It’s worth noting that the full patch notes can be viewed on the Safari Technology Preview webpage.

Safari Technology Preview debuted in March 2016 and was introduced as an experimental browser. The platform lets users test the new features and report any bugs or feedback. Apple intended for the browser app to try new features that might make it to future public releases. The browser can run alongside the Safari browser, with access available to everyone.

