New ‘Search Here’ feature appears on Apple Maps

Apple will be adding a new ‘search here’ function in Apple Maps for iOS 18.

With ‘search here’, users can tap on the button and find what they need in areas that are not in their current location. The immediate use case here is the new places users can explore even if they haven’t visited it yet. Currently, Apple Maps on iOS allows for finding places by dragging to another location, but it isn’t always auto-populated with pertinent details. In the arrival of iOS 18, the option won’t change but there will now be a dedicated button for greater granular control.

Apple Maps’ rival Google Maps already has this feature, and it’s only now that Apple is doing the same. Other improvements are arriving on Apple Maps, including trail hikes and networks, saving trails, notes, the length and elevation, and the ability to download for later use.